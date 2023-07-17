Prince George lives close to other grandparents due to Kate’s routine

Prince George shares a close and special bond with his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Since the early months of his life, the young prince has spent quality time with them, enjoying the privileges of being the eldest grandchild in the family.

Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael, have shown immense love and affection for their grandson right from the beginning. In fact, just a month after George’s birth, Michael took the initiative to ensure a perfect photo-op for the family.

According to a family friend, Michael came up with a brilliant idea. He suggested that he himself would take the photo, organizing a stress-free photoshoot in the garden.

This way, the new parents could avoid the hassle of hiring a professional photographer, allowing them to stop whenever they wanted during the shoot.

Michael’s thoughtful gesture provided a relaxed and enjoyable experience for the nervous new parents, capturing precious moments with their baby boy.

