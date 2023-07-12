Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity hit by scandal, report says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advised against relying too heavily on their scandal-first strategy.

PR expert cites the couple’s scandal-based approach.

He states that the only major media successes they have seen in recent years have been scandal-led.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged not to rely too heavily on their’scandal-first’ strategy, which is a ‘dead end.’

PR guru Edward Coram-James of Go Up has cited insights into the couple’s scandal-based approach.

The discussion began when the expert mentioned the ‘continuous’ necessity to approach scandals.

He was quoted saying, “The only undisputed major media successes that the Sussexes have seen in the past few years have been scandal-led.”

“The problem is that many only tuned into these out of voyeurism, in the same way that many watch Celebrity Big Brother,” he also pointed out during the course of his chat.

Advertisement While Mr Coram-James admits, “They love to see the inner workings of celebrity, especially when scandal is involved, the Sussexes have probably “run out of road in the scandal space,” he also added before concluding. Also Read Meghan Markle considers taking on solo projects without Prince Harry Meghan Markle is considering solo ventures without her husband Prince Harry. After...

Advertisement