Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘scandal-first’ approach damaging brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s contract drought is becoming a major issue.

The Sussexes struggle to maintain their brand reputation, constantly.

Bower believes Meghan Markle is suffering as she becomes less of a “brand to sell.”

Royal experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s contract drought is on the verge of becoming a major issue.

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, has mentioned the nature of the Sussexes’ current working relationship.

During an interview with Known Magazine, he weighed in on everything.

There, Mr Bower was quoted saying, “They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “they’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore.”

Mr Bower even said that while Prince Harry has “huge problems,” Meghan Markle is suffering because she is no longer a “brand to sell.”

These discoveries follow rumours that the coupe’s contracts are coming to an end.

