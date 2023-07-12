Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘scandal-first’ approach damaging brand

Prince Harry makes accusations against King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" sparked anger among his father, King Charles, and...
Royal experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s contract drought is on the verge of becoming a major issue.
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, has mentioned the nature of the Sussexes’ current working relationship.
During an interview with Known Magazine, he weighed in on everything.
There, Mr Bower was quoted saying, “They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable.”
This is mainly due to the fact that “they’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore.”
Mr Bower even said that while Prince Harry has “huge problems,” Meghan Markle is suffering because she is no longer a “brand to sell.”
These discoveries follow rumours that the coupe’s contracts are coming to an end.
