Prince Harry asks Prince William to consider serving King Charles

Articles
Prince Harry asks Prince William to consider serving King Charles. Whereas, Harry is reportedly exploring possibilities to reconcile with his brother, William.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be regretting his decision to step away from the Royal Family and is seeking ways to restore his financial situation.

According to a source, Harry is beginning to question whether leaving England was the right choice. The source revealed that he has even suggested to Meghan that they consider returning to London and reuniting with the Royal Family.

Another source shared with In Touch that Harry is in need of a “Plan B,” and that William was unsure how to respond to his brother’s proposal. The source also mentioned that King Charles conveyed to Harry that he would take his offer into consideration.

These developments come as Harry and Meghan Markle face the loss of their lucrative multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

