Prince Harry calls Prince William to arrange his return to UK

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking solace in Prince William as he contemplates a possible royal return.

After departing the UK with Meghan Markle in 2020 and experiencing a series of career setbacks, the Duke of Sussex is contemplating a way back into the royal fold.

According to an insider from In Touch Weekly, Harry reached out to William to extend an olive branch and expressed openness to returning to London to serve under King Charles.

The insider disclosed, “Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family.”

Upon hearing Harry’s proposal, the source shared that William was unsure how to respond and simply said he would think about the offer.

Currently residing in California with their two children, Harry and Meghan are seemingly reconsidering their previous choices and contemplating the possibility of rejoining the Royal Family in London.

