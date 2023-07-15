Advertisement
Prince Harry Lilibet freedom in exchange for his own?

Prince Harry Lilibet freedom in exchange for his own?

Prince Harry Lilibet freedom in exchange for his own?

Prince Harry Lilibet freedom in exchange for his own?

Prince Harry is facing criticism for his attendance at an American Independence Day event and the perceived impact it may have on his daughter Lili’s privacy.

These claims have been made by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

In a report by News.com.au, Elser began the discussion by highlighting the irony of the situation. This conversation arose shortly after comparisons were made between the privacy of Meghan and Kate.

According to Elser, she believes that Archie and Lilibet will face significant challenges from paparazzi as they grow up, potentially causing them to suffer greatly.

In her article, Elser also mocked Prince Harry and pointed out the irony of his decision to attend an American Independence Day parade.

She emphasized that it coincided with a weekend when the United States celebrated its freedom from British rule, a topic that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might relate to. The article suggests that this event marked the beginning of a lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy, contradicting the concept of freedom.

