Prince Harry lost William after turning Kate’s Windsor country bumpkin

According to expert Tina Brown, Prince Harry and Prince William’s close connection began to fade after the entry of Kate Middleton into the picture.

In her book “The Palace Papers,” Brown reveals that before Kate’s arrival, the brothers had an incredibly tight bond, living next door to each other at Kensington Palace, sharing the same office, and spending a lot of time together.

However, Harry started to feel a sense of loss over their once-close relationship, mourning the special “us-against-the-world” bond they once shared.

Brown explains that Harry felt displaced by the new family unit formed by William and Kate, and he couldn’t comprehend his brother’s deep attachment to his in-laws. The world of Bucklebury, the Middleton’s home, bored Harry immensely.

On the other hand, William and Kate developed a strong, tight-knit unit, and William seemed to embrace a more traditional Windsor lifestyle, which Harry found less appealing.

In 2011, William and Kate tied the knot, and they now have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

