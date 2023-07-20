Prince Harry & Meghan Markle feel broken after rejection & failures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear worried and devastated due to a series of recent setbacks that have left them feeling uncertain about their future prospects.

Levin claims that the couple’s latest career disappointment came when their Netflix series, “Harry and Meghan,” failed to make the Emmy Award shortlist, leaving them feeling unstable.

Levin points out that the couple has experienced a string of failures, including disappointments with Spotify and Netflix ventures. She also mentions Meghan’s alleged regret over not thoroughly reviewing Harry’s memoir, “The Spare.”

Ingrid Seward, another royal expert, also commented on the couple’s snub, suggesting that their show did not meet the criteria for an Emmy nomination.

Levin further criticized Harry and Meghan’s changing aspirations and decisions, which she believes have contributed to the mess in their lives.

