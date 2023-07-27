Prince Harry & Meghan Markle may humiliate them if they rejoin Royal family

Returning to the royal fold would be a mistake for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to expert Richard Fitzgerald, who responded to rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might take back their titles after leaving their senior royal positions in 2020.

Fitzgerald described such a move as “bizarre” for the couple, considering the attacks they have faced and the potential humiliation it could bring them.

He stated, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.”

Fitzgerald further expressed that the idea of them simply walking back into the royal fold after everything that has happened is exceptionally extraordinary.

Amidst this speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also faced challenges in the media realm, losing their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify and struggling to attract similar opportunities from other media giants.

