Prince Harry & Meghan Markle told to dig deep to show grit amid Emmy snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received advice to demonstrate resilience and perseverance following a recent snub to their Netflix docuseries.

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 nominations were announced, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, titled “Meghan & Harry,” did not make the shortlist. This disappointment adds to a series of setbacks the couple has faced in recent weeks.

The docuseries, which was globally released on Netflix on December 8, 2022, failed to secure a nomination. The news comes after the end of their $20 million Spotify deal and rumors that their $98 million Netflix deal is uncertain. This fresh snub may leave Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents feeling somewhat disheartened.

Sally Baker, a senior therapist and relationship expert from Working On The Body, offered insights on what the couple needs to do to establish their professional credentials.

Baker explained that skeptics and critics will continue to criticize and doubt the couple, using their omission from the Emmy Awards as further ammunition against Meghan and Harry’s creative work.

She suggested that this setback presents an opportunity for the couple to display resilience and determination. By digging deep and proving themselves professionally, they can silence their detractors and earn their stripes.

Despite missing out on an Emmy nomination, the couple’s docuseries has recently been nominated for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series in the Hollywood Critics Awards (HCA).

