Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tracking down Hollywood enemy amid Emmy snub

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to find the person behind what they believe to be a Hollywood-led campaign to sabotage them after their Netflix docuseries was snubbed from the Emmy snub.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are convinced that both in the UK and the US, there is a deliberate effort to undermine them.

The couple’s docuseries, which was immensely popular among fans and garnered high viewership on the platform, not receiving an Emmy nod was deeply disappointing for them. The rejection has left them feeling hurt and stung.

“They’re convinced there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act of picking on them and scoring brownie points with the British royals,” the source revealed.

Meghan and Harry are determined to identify and address those who have been critical of them and want a thorough examination of the situation.

The younger son of King Charles III and the former Suits star are seeking a “full inquest” to understand who has been undermining them and what they can do to catch a break, especially after the Emmys snub.

