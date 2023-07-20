Advertisement
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle under tremendous pressure







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing immense pressure to perform for their audiences as they navigate financial challenges.

Losing their Spotify partnership and striving to maintain their agreement with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grappling with substantial costs, including their expensive California lifestyle, their $14 million mansion, and significant security expenses.

According to a source, this financial stress, combined with emotional issues, has made life challenging for them. To find a way forward, the couple is taking time apart on different continents.

Reports suggest that Meghan is keen to return to Hollywood through a partnership with new talent agents, while Harry is looking to resume his charity work in Africa. This decision comes three years after the couple left the UK following their departure from their roles as senior royals.

