Prince Harry Opens Up About Heartache at Balmoral Family Summers

The royals have been spending their summers in Scotland for many decades, but they haven’t always been happy vacations for some members of the royal family.

The huge Balmoral estate invokes “complicated memories” from the past for Prince Harry, who has confessed that visiting was difficult.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle, wrote in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which was released at the beginning of the year, about how a visit to Balmoral in the aftermath of a media scandal was not a good experience.

The 38-year-old was remembering the day in 2012 when he was photographed playing strip billiards at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The monarch was photographed naked, and the photographs quickly went viral around the world.

However, it was this incident in the summer that inspired a trip to Balmoral to see the family, and it was this occasion that triggered some complicated emotions from the past.

The father-of-two described the hotel incident in detail, and despite writing about it in a lighthearted tone, he expressed his shame.

“I berated myself: How had I let it happen? How had I been so stupid? Why had I trusted other people?” The Duke continued: “My sense of guilt and shame made it hard at moments to draw a clean breath.”

He added, speaking of Balmoral and his view on it: “I fled to Scotland, met up with my family at Balmoral. It was August and they were all there. Yes, I thought, yes, the one thing missing from this Kafkaesque nightmare is Balmoral, with all its complicated memories and the pending anniversary of Mummy’s death just days away.”

However, it appears that Prince Harry was welcomed with empathy from his father, King Charles, over the incident in Sin City at the time.

“Soon after my arrival, I met Pa at nearby Birkhall,” he said, adding, “To my surprise, he was gentle.” Even perplexed. He felt sorry for me, he added, since he’d been there, even if he’d never been naked on the front page.”

Balmoral, as Harry said in the book, has terrible implications for him because it is where he and his brother heard the tragic news of their mother, Princess Diana’s, death in a car crash in August 1997.

However, the estate, which was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has remained a popular summer vacation destination for many senior members of the royal family.

