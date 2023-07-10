Prince Harry Severs Ties with King Charles

Royal expert asserts that Prince Harry has shattered the few lingering connections.

Wilkinson has leveled accusatory allegations against Prince Harry, criticizing his recent actions.

This comes after royal historian criticized the Sussexes’ lack of interest in returning for legal court appearances.

Advertisement

Renowned royal expert Matt Wilkinson asserts that Prince Harry has unequivocally shattered and terminated the few lingering connections he maintained with the British Royal Family.

Wilkinson has leveled accusatory allegations against Prince Harry, criticizing his recent actions.

He started the conversation off by saying, “As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the U.K.”