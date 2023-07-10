Advertisement
Prince Harry Severs Ties with King Charles

Articles
Prince Harry Severs Ties with King Charles

  • Royal expert asserts that Prince Harry has shattered the few lingering connections.
  • Wilkinson has leveled accusatory allegations against Prince Harry, criticizing his recent actions.
  • This comes after royal historian criticized the Sussexes’ lack of interest in returning for legal court appearances.
Renowned royal expert Matt Wilkinson asserts that Prince Harry has unequivocally shattered and terminated the few lingering connections he maintained with the British Royal Family.

Wilkinson has leveled accusatory allegations against Prince Harry, criticizing his recent actions.

He started the conversation off by saying, “As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the U.K.”

He even went so far as to claim, “They’ve got nowhere to live, so where would they be — the Premier Inn round the corner?” because “they don’t have a base here in the U.K., and they’re worried about security.”

For those who are unaware, these claims come only days after royal historian Gareth Russell weighed in on the subject.

At the time he is slated to have said, “[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute unless it’s for legal — not royal — court appearances!”

