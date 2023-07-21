Prince Harry won’t meet Prince William during his last visit to US

Prince William, scheduled to travel to the US in September, may choose to avoid his younger brother Prince Harry during the trip.

The Prince of Wales is set to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, but chances of him meeting the Duke of Sussex seem unlikely.

In September 2022, King Charles III’s eldest son was initially slated to attend the first summit but had to cancel his trip following the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to an insider, “William’s busy itinerary for his highly anticipated US trip leaves no time for meeting with the Sussexes.”

The source added, “Kate’s husband is keen to steer clear of any trouble or potential controversies during his visit.”

After stepping down as working members of the royal family in 2020, the Sussexes moved to California following a brief stay in Canada.

Since their departure from the Royal Family, the couple has publicly criticized the monarchy on multiple occasions, with Meghan’s infamous TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 being one of the most notable incidents.

Although Harry reportedly reached out to his estranged brother William, who is the heir to the throne, in an attempt to reconcile, it appears that the future king is not keen on repairing the relationship with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father.

