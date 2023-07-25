Prince Harry’s Heartwarming Tribute to Daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

He has provided some insight into their wholesome American existence.

Spare, his book, recalled the day a hummingbird visited their family house.

Advertisement

Prince Harry, 38, lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and while the Duke has chosen a life away from the spotlight, he has provided some insight into their wholesome American existence.

Spare, his book, recalled the day a hummingbird visited their family house, revealing a remarkable feature within their private refuge as a result.

He penned: “This hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals.”

The play area sounds ideal for his two-year-old daughter Lilibet, and we’re sure his son Archie has lots of toys as well, possibly stowed away in his own room.

When Meghan published a selfie with her adorable daughter, followers were able to see inside Lilibet’s magical nurser thanks to the couple’s Netflix docuseries.

In the second episode of their show, a black-and-white photo of Meghan and her daughter emerged on the screen, which appeared to have been taken soon after the baby was born in June 2021.

Advertisement

Beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets, and a real orchid on a classic dresser accent the room.

A lovely leaf motif can be found on the walls, and a cute squirrel sticker can be found above the entrance.

This animal could be a tribute to the nature in their property, as Prince Harry has previously stated that his pet dogs enjoy chasing squirrels in the lawn.

The blockbuster series also featured a lot of family footage, including lovely moments of Harry and Meghan with their children at home.

The Duke pulls his newborn daughter Lilibet around in a pram in one video, and the family plays football with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in another.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry Opens Up About Heartache at Balmoral Family Summers The huge Balmoral estate invokes "complicated memories" from the past for Prince...

Advertisement