Prince William keeps an eye on his Kate Middleton

Prince William provided entertainment to royal fans with his amusing reaction to his wife Kate Middleton’s interaction with actor James Norton at Wimbledon over the weekend.

The eldest son of King Charles III, William, displayed a surprising gesture caught on camera as Kate stopped to meet the Happy Valley star at the star-studded event.

The online conversation about William’s gaze ensued, with many fans noting that the future king momentarily “forgot” he was in a conversation with actress Rachel Weisz to focus on glancing at his wife.

William and Kate’s viral moment garnered significant attention from fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the Prince of Wales’s remarkable way of noticing the interaction between Kate and James Norton.

One Twitter user, commenting on the display of affection, wrote: “Today, Catherine, Princess of Wales met actor James Norton, and William forgot he was in discussion with Actress Rachel Weisz.”

Another user, expressing being a “big fan” of both the Princess and the actor, remarked that Prince William was “keeping an eye on his star-struck wife.”

Some royal fans used teary-eyed emojis and side-eye emoticons to describe William “watching” his wife and the actor.

