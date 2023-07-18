Prince William views Prince George & Princess Charlotte as equals

Prince William demonstrates fair and equal treatment towards his children, both his heir Prince George and his daughter Princess Charlotte.

According to body language expert Judi James, while William pays close attention to George, whom he mentors for his future role, he has always been conscientious in treating George and Charlotte as equals.

Judi highlights how Charlotte expects and demands equal attention from her father, considering herself just as important as her brothers.

On another occasion, when William was photographed playing with all three children, Charlotte had her arms linked around his neck while posing on a swing. This gesture, similar to the ones used by George and Louis, showcases William’s balanced and equitable parenting approach.

Also Read Kate Middleton served as family’s leader at Wimbledon Kate Middleton showcased her leadership skills during her time at Wimbledon, taking...