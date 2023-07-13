Prince William ‘worried’ about King Charles

Concerns surrounding the health and well-being of King Charles have allegedly been raised, with Prince William addressing these worries.

These fears, prompting William to express his increased concern now that his father has reached his 70s. He believes it is a crucial time to prioritize his father’s health and ensure his well-being.

William described his father as the fittest man he knows, but he also wants him to remain fit and healthy until the age of 95. The conversation concluded with William emphasizing his dedication to providing King Charles with ample time to spend with his grandchildren.

He acknowledged that he is working harder to facilitate these opportunities and hopes his father will have more quality time with the children.

