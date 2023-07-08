Princess Anne inaugurates maternity theatres

Princess Anne, known as Princess Royal, has carried out the official opening of Bradford Royal Infirmary’s advanced Maternity theatres, showcasing her role as the Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).

During her visit, Princess Anne toured the modern facilities and had the opportunity to meet the dedicated staff who provide exceptional care to patients.

In addition, Princess Royal had the pleasure of meeting one of the first babies born in the theatres, who returned to the hospital for the special occasion.

According to the palace, a remarkable 1,904 babies have already been delivered in the new theatres. The innovative design layout ensures that new mothers can have constant visual contact with their infants.

Princess Anne resumed her royal engagements following her attendance at her brother King Charles’ Scottish coronation on Wednesday. King Charles was bestowed with symbols representing his authority in Scotland, marking a significant milestone two months after his official crowning as monarch.

Advertisement

Also Read Harry and Meghan have no personal inroads with California’s elite Renowned commentator Daniela Elser has raised questions about Prince Harry and Meghan...