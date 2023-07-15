Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli enjoy date prior to lovely milestone

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi began their anniversary celebrations with a delightful appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

Joining the tennis championship on its twelfth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made her first-ever appearance at Wimbledon, radiating with smiles.

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020, in an intimate and private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. As they approach their special milestone, their anniversary will be marked with joyous celebrations this week.

Their nuptials were graced by the presence of the late Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the wedding adhered to government safety guidelines.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021. Upon announcing her name a few weeks later, they expressed that Edo’s son, Christopher Woolf (whom he shares with ex Dara Huang), has been an exceptional older brother.

While Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, holds patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon attracts members of her illustrious family and other royals from around the world.

