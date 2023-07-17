Princess Beatrice’s husband pens note on their 3rd anniversary

Princess Beatrice is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Mozzi posted a photo of Beatrice and a loving note on Instagram.

The couple married in 2020 and have a 20-month-old daughter, Sienna.

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is enjoying her third wedding anniversary with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi today, July 17.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting a nice photo of Beatrice with a loving note on Instagram.

He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.”

Mozzi went on to say, “I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

Beatrice and Mozzi married on July 17, 2020, and they have a 20-month-old daughter Sienna.

Fans and friends wished the couple a very happy wedding anniversary as well.

