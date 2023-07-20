Princess Beatrice’s Subtle £350 Style Changed After Marriage

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Instagram.

After three years of marriage, the royal couple has had numerous public appearances in London.

The royal couple celebrated Carlo Agostinelli’s 23rd birthday at Oswald’s Private Members Club.

Princess Beatrice altered one feature of her appearance, after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020.

On Monday, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a lovely Instagram tribute to one another in recognition of their third wedding anniversary.

The royal pair has had a very busy three years since their marriage, with the birth of their daughter Sienna, the Platinum Jubilee last year, and King Charles’ Coronation this year.

Despite this, the pair has time for fun, as seen by their numerous public appearances in London.

Observant royal watchers may have noticed that Princess Beatrice’s distinctive look has changed over these appearances.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to carrying monogrammed bags. She’s often seen carrying wicker and leather totes with the initials B.Y (for Princess Beatrice of York) imprinted on the side.

Last week, the Princess changed her distinctive look, clutching a pocketbook with the initials B.M.M., which plainly meant for Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi.

This means that, while she is still known as Princess Beatrice in public, she has assumed her husband’s name in private.

Beatrice and Edoardo were celebrating Carlo Agostinelli, Emma Radacanu’s boyfriend, turning 23 at Oswald’s Private Members Club in Mayfair.

