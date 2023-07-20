Princess Kate criticizes Meghan Markle for breaking rules

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, has been accused of breaking rules to overshadow Kate Middleton and gain more publicity.

Royal author and commentator Lady Colin Campbell criticized Meghan for her recent public appearance at a Montecito Farmer’s Market with a beagle, despite the market’s “no dogs allowed” policy.

Lady C claimed Meghan deliberately did it to take attention away from Kate.

Another royal commentator, Phil Dampier, echoed similar sentiments, stating that Meghan’s appearance was a way to keep herself in the limelight and divert attention from Kate’s recent appearance at Wimbledon.

He warned that Meghan’s actions might further fuel rumors about the state of her marriage with Prince Harry.

The Duchess’s behaviour reportedly also upset locals in Montecito, where she resides with Harry and their children. Despite a sign prohibiting dogs at the market, Meghan brought one of her pet beagles along, accompanied by her security team.

