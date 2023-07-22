Priscilla Presley pays Tony Bennett heartfelt tribute

Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, shared a heartfelt tribute to the music legend Tony Bennett, who passed away at the age of 96 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a throwback photo of Bennett along with a touching message.

In her tribute, Priscilla praised Bennett as timeless and celebrated his legendary music, cherished by generations. She also acknowledged his talents as a painter, showcasing the many gifts he possessed.

She expressed deep sadness at his passing and conveyed that the world has lost a remarkable individual.

Tony Bennett, the enduring American crooner who brought joy to audiences across seven decades, passed away in New York. He was the last of a generation of classic singers whose cheerful spirit resonated with people of all ages.

According to People magazine, Bennett’s representative confirmed the news of his passing, remembering the singer by his birth name, Anthony Dominick Benedetto. The beloved musician and performer hailed from Astoria, Queens, born on August 3rd, 1926.

Tony Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, and his children, including sons Danny and Dae Bennett, and daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett.

He also leaves behind nine grandchildren. The world mourns the loss of this extraordinary talent whose music brought joy to countless lives.

