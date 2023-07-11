Priyanka Chopra ‘Angel’ Malti Marie Rocks Floral Monokini

Priyanka Chopra, the acclaimed actress, is currently experiencing a remarkable phase.

Priyanka Chopra, the acclaimed actress, is currently experiencing a remarkable phase in both her personal and professional life. Her acting career is soaring high, receiving excellent reviews for her performance in the recently released spy thriller series, Citadel. Amidst a busy career with promising projects on the horizon, Priyanka is relishing her new role as a mother to Malti Marie.

When Priyanka isn’t occupied with shooting schedules, she devotes her time to her husband Nick Jonas, and their adorable daughter. Recently, the popular actress enjoyed precious moments with her daughter by the seaside. Sharing a delightful snapshot on her official Instagram story, Priyanka captioned it, “Angel” with a red heart emoji. In the picture, Malti Marie looks irresistibly cute, donning a blue and red floral monokini paired with a matching hat and sunglasses.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story, below:

Looking ahead, Priyanka Chopra has exciting projects in store. She is set to reprise her beloved character Nadia Sinh in the highly anticipated second season of Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The show, directed by Joe Russo, promises to captivate audiences once again. Additionally, Priyanka will join forces with John Cena and Idris Elba for the action-packed thriller Heads of State, produced by Amazon Studios. The project recently commenced filming, with its release date yet to be announced.

While Priyanka had plans to make a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, a women-centric road movie directed by an actor-filmmaker, recent updates suggest her departure from the project. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. However, neither Priyanka Chopra nor the film’s production team has officially confirmed these reports thus far.

With a flourishing career and her joyous role as a mother, Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire and amaze audiences worldwide with her talent and dedication.

