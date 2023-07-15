Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Advertisement
  • Priyanka Chopra extended support to SAG AFTRA strike with an Instagram post.
  • Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra will not shoot for any of her projects, until the strike comes to an end.
  • Chopra recently began filming for her upcoming action thriller Heads of State.
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is a famous Indian actress who has become one of the most sought-after talents in the international entertainment industry. She has starred in several successful projects, including the recent espionage thriller series Citadel.

Chopra recently began filming for her upcoming action thriller Heads of State, but the project has been put on hold due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

The celebrated star recently took to her official Instagram account to share a post in support of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. In the post, she expressed her solidarity with her fellow actors and called for fair treatment from streaming platforms.

“I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike,” wrote Priyanka Chopra who also shared a logo of the strike on her handle.

Priyanka Chopra’s post on Instagram confirms that she is indeed a part of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. The actress has pledged to not shoot for any of her upcoming projects until the strike comes to an end. This confirms earlier reports that Chopra would be joining the strike, which has put a halt to production on several Hollywood projects.

Also Read

Demi Lovato’s overdose left her with lasting vision and hearing problems
Demi Lovato’s overdose left her with lasting vision and hearing problems

Demi Lovato opened up about getting a vision and hearing impairment, post...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story