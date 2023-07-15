Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Priyanka Chopra extended support to SAG AFTRA strike with an Instagram post.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra will not shoot for any of her projects, until the strike comes to an end.

Chopra recently began filming for her upcoming action thriller Heads of State.

Priyanka Chopra is a famous Indian actress who has become one of the most sought-after talents in the international entertainment industry. She has starred in several successful projects, including the recent espionage thriller series Citadel.

Chopra recently began filming for her upcoming action thriller Heads of State, but the project has been put on hold due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

The celebrated star recently took to her official Instagram account to share a post in support of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. In the post, she expressed her solidarity with her fellow actors and called for fair treatment from streaming platforms.

“I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike,” wrote Priyanka Chopra who also shared a logo of the strike on her handle.

Priyanka Chopra’s post on Instagram confirms that she is indeed a part of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. The actress has pledged to not shoot for any of her upcoming projects until the strike comes to an end. This confirms earlier reports that Chopra would be joining the strike, which has put a halt to production on several Hollywood projects.

