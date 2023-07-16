Priyanka Chopra’s Playful Ponytail Moment with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently gave her fans a glimpse of a lighthearted moment with her husband.

Priyanka Chopra recently gave her fans a glimpse of a lighthearted moment with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, as they traveled together in a car. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted a video clip showcasing their playful interaction. The couple had attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final the previous day.

The video began with Priyanka leaning towards Nick while he examined her hair using the flashlight on his phone. Throughout the video, Priyanka giggled, laughed, and made funny faces as Nick attempted to help her with her ponytail. The clip concluded with Nick shaking his head as Priyanka exclaimed, “Ow!” She also mentioned in the caption that Nick had successfully untied her hair, humorously stating, “Ponytails are complicated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Shares Photos and Videos from the Event

Nick also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from their outing. In one photo, Priyanka rested her head on Nick’s shoulder as they snapped a selfie together. He also shared a close-up picture of Priyanka holding their tickets. Additionally, he posted a video capturing the award presentation to Marketa Vondrousova following her victory.

The couple posed in front of trophies, smiling for the camera in another set of photos shared by Nick. In the accompanying caption, he expressed his delight at being able to watch Marketa Vondrousova win her first Grand Slam title, adding that it was an honor to sit in the Royal Box. Nick geo-tagged the location as Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Grounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Stylish Attire for the Event

For the Wimbledon Women’s Final, Priyanka opted for a printed green and black dress paired with black open-toe legging boots. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a blue clutch purse. Nick, on the other hand, wore a white shirt, a brown suit, a matching tie, and sunglasses. The official Twitter account of Wimbledon shared a photo of the couple, welcoming them to the event in a tweet.

Marketa Vondrousova Clinches Wimbledon Title

The women’s singles final at Wimbledon featured a match between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. The unseeded Czech Republic player, Marketa Vondrousova, emerged victorious, claiming her maiden Wimbledon title by defeating the sixth seed, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Upcoming Projects for Priyanka

Aside from her Wimbledon outing, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, “Jee Le Zaraa.” Additionally, she is set to star in “Heads of State” alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

