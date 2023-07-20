Queen Camilla Stuns in £599 Silk Peacock Dress on Wales Visit

Queen Camilla and King Charles landed by helicopter at Brecon, Powys, Wales.

Camilla dressed for the summer weather in a patterned green dress with a flowy a-line skirt.

The silky fabric was patterned with jewel-toned peacock feathers in various tones of green and hints of blue.

Advertisement

Today, Queen Camilla and King Charles landed by helicopter at Brecon, Powys, Wales.

After briefly waving to members of the public who had assembled for their visit, their majesties entered the cathedral.

Camilla dressed for the summer weather in a patterned green dress with a flowy a-line skirt.

The pleated style accentuated the royal’s shape and remained faithful to her signature look, but the pattern was a first for the Queen.

The silky fabric was patterned with jewel-toned peacock feathers in various tones of green and hints of blue.

The Grace Tie Front Shirt Dress in Liberty Green Peacock Manor Silk is available for purchase on Bombshell London.

Advertisement

The website describes the £599 garment as “inspired by Grace Kelly and Dior dresses of the 1950s.” This shirt dress is both attractive and sophisticated.

“The set in sleeve line brings in a contemporary silhouette… princess lines sculpt and visually raise the bust and the beat tie front flatters the tummy area.”

This dress is constructed from Liberty London’s Green Peacock Manor print in Belgravia Silk Crepe Satin. Advertisement The outfit, described as “so luxurious and lightweight,” is a one-of-a-kind addition to Queen Camilla’s otherwise basic wardrobe. The princess accessorized her summer outfit with a fashionable wicker handbag and her usual Sole Bliss nude heels. She also wore one of her favourite pieces of jewels, a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, on her right wrist. The Vintage Alhambra five Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet is priced at $5,123 (£3,954). While Camilla is rarely seen without her charm bracelet, the blue designs and gold embellishments complement the rich tones of her silk gown nicely. The 76-year-old accessorized with a pair of massive antique earrings for the event. Advertisement The Queen wore her blonde hair in a classic blow-out style with gentle waves combed around the ends, staying loyal to her characteristic look. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Meghan Markle & Harry to enjoy holidays with Archie and Lilibet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are most likely considering how to keep... Advertisement