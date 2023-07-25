Rabeeca Khan Faces Criticism on her Barbie look

Rebecca Khan is a social media influencer.

She recently experienced this after she posted pictures on Instagram where she dressed up like a Barbie doll.

She captioned the pictures as “Your Barbie Girl is here.”

However, her caption didn’t sit well with some netizens, and soon after, she faced a barrage of negative comments and trolling. People expressed their disapproval of considering her a Barbie Girl, calling her names like “Chor Bazar Ki Barbie” and “Landay Ki Barbie.” Some even compared her to a “China ki Barbie.” It’s disheartening to read such harsh comments directed at her.

