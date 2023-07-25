Rabeeca Khan Faces Criticism on her Barbie look

Rabeeca Khan Looks drop dead gorgeous in yellow at friend’s dholki
Rabeeca Khan is a prominent TikToker from Pakistan. She attended TikTokers Laraib...
Rebecca Khan is a social media influencer, she recently experienced this after she posted pictures on Instagram where she dressed up like a Barbie doll. She wore a shocking pink outfit with matching eye shades and a braid, giving her a cute Barbie look. She captioned the pictures as “Your Barbie Girl is here.”
However, her caption didn’t sit well with some netizens, and soon after, she faced a barrage of negative comments and trolling. People expressed their disapproval of considering her a Barbie Girl, calling her names like “Chor Bazar Ki Barbie” and “Landay Ki Barbie.” Some even compared her to a “China ki Barbie.” It’s disheartening to read such harsh comments directed at her.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.