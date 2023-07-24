Rabia Butt Exudes Elegance In ‘Gunah’ Press Meet

Gorgeous actress Rabia Butt, known for her supermodel background and acting skills, is making a comeback with her impeccable style choices in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

As a top-notch artist with an illustrious career in both fashion and dramas, Rabia knows how to make a fashion statement on and off the screen. At a recent press meet-up for her latest mini-series “Gunah,” she was hailed as the best-dressed lady, exuding boss energy in a formal black suit, crisp white shirt, and elegant gold jewellery. Her statement eyeliner and peach lip combo added to her captivating look.

In the series “Gunah,” Rabia portrays the character of SHO Sabiha, a righteous female police officer facing the challenges of a society where the rule of law is distant and women are often undervalued. Speaking passionately about her role, she expressed her empathy for countless women struggling in a male-dominated society.

“This series stands as a powerful testament, highlighting the immense challenges women encounter while striving to forge a path towards justice amidst a societal landscape that continually seeks to undermine their worth,” she concluded.

Director and actor Sarmad Khoosat described “Gunah” as a series exploring the depths of passion as it transforms into a dangerous game, delving into the mystique of love and the original sin. Directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Mohsin Ali, the series features an ensemble cast including Sarmad Khoosat, Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim, Usman Chaudhry, Faiz Chauhan, and Fahad Hashmi. Rabia Butt’s exceptional performance is expected to captivate audiences in this thought-provoking series.

