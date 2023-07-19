Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, was cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake.

Some people criticized her casting for not being white enough.

Zegler responded with grace and strength, saying she is proud of her Colombian heritage and excited to bring that to the role.

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney Studios’ upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, has been facing racist backlash since her casting was announced in 2021. Some people have criticized her for not being white enough to play the role, which is traditionally depicted as having fair skin.

Zegler has responded to the criticism with grace and strength. In a recent tweet, she expressed her gratitude for the support she has received but requested to be left out of the “nonsensical discourse” surrounding her role. She also said that she is “proud of my Colombian heritage” and that she is “excited to bring that to this role.”

Zegler’s response has been praised by many people, who have called her a role model for young women of color. Her strength and resilience in the face of racism is an inspiration to many.

It is important to remember that there is no one “right” way to look like Snow White. The character is a fairy tale, and she can be interpreted in many different ways. Zegler’s casting is a step in the right direction, as it shows that Disney is committed to diversity and inclusion.

I hope that Zegler will continue to ignore the racist backlash and focus on her work. She is a talented actress, and she deserves to be celebrated for her accomplishments.