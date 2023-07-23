Advertisement
Raghav Juyal Finally Addresses Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gil

Articles
Amidst the shooting of their film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” with superstar Salman Khan, Bollywood star Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill became the subject of dating rumours.

Adding fuel to the fire, Salman Khan playfully joked about the closeness between Shehnaaz and Juyal during the film’s promotional activities.

Recently, Raghav, the dancer-actor, spoke about the speculations in an interview with Times of India, where he clarified his relationship with Gill. He stated, “Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that’s it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single.”

Raghav further explained, “I have three films releasing in a few months, and right now, I am entirely focused on my work. I want to remain single, and I have no plans or time for a relationship.”

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager.”

The action-romance film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” was released on April 21.

