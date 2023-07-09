Rahma Khan’s Wedding Pictures Goes Viral

Rahma Khan is a talented actress who has played notable supporting roles in Pakistani dramas.

She is also a successful entrepreneur, owning her own brand called By Rahma Khan.

Rahma recently got married, looking stunning in a muted gold outfit for her Nikkah and a maroon ensemble for her Baraat.

Advertisement

In the vibrant Pakistani entertainment industry, numerous gifted artists contribute their best, making our projects highly cherished. Among them is Rahma Khan, an actress who has notably portrayed commendable supporting roles in various dramas.

Apart from her acting prowess, Rahma Khan is a versatile talent and a successful entrepreneur, as she is the proud owner of her own brand, By Rahma Khan.

Rahma Khan, known for her appearances in various dramas such as “Mera Yaar Mila Day,” “Wania,” “Chand Ki Pariyan,” and “Tum Mere Paas Raho,” has recently embarked on a new chapter in her life by tying the knot.

She looked stunning in a muted gold attire for her Nikkah ceremony and opted for a maroon ensemble for her Baraat. Here are some exquisite snapshots from Rahma’s wedding.

Take A Look

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by AR Snapshots Photography & Films (@ar.snapshotsweddings)