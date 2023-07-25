Rajinikanth & Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Films in Legal Showdown

Two highly anticipated movies, both titled “Jailer,” are slated to hit theaters on August 10, leading to a clash at the box office.

The Tamil film “Jailer,” starring the legendary Rajinikanth.

The Malayalam film “Jailer,” led by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Two highly anticipated movies, both titled “Jailer,” are slated to hit theaters on August 10, leading to a clash at the box office. The Tamil film “Jailer,” starring the legendary Rajinikanth, and the Malayalam film “Jailer,” led by Dhyan Sreenivasan, have become embroiled in controversy due to their identical titles, sparking a legal battle between the two productions.

The conflict arose when Sakkir Madathil, the director of the Malayalam film “Jailer,” claimed that he had registered the title with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in 2021, well before the announcement of the Tamil film’s title. He had requested the production house Sun Pictures, behind Rajinikanth’s “Jailer,” to consider renaming their film and releasing it in Malayalam to avoid any confusion. However, the production house declined the request and chose to stick with the original title, “Jailer.”

In response to the dispute, legal proceedings were initiated, with both parties taking the matter to the Madras High Court. The hearing is scheduled for August 2, just days before the simultaneous releases.

“Jailer,” starring Rajinikanth, promises to be an action-packed thriller with the superstar playing the role of a determined jailer on a crucial mission. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

On the other hand, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s “Jailer” is a period thriller set in the year 1956-57. Actress Divya Pillai leads the cast in this gripping tale. Despite their shared title, it’s essential to note that the two films have entirely distinct storylines.

The makers of the Malayalam “Jailer” are concerned that the identical titles could lead to confusion among the audience. Nonetheless, both films are eagerly anticipated by their respective fan bases, and the clash at the box office has only heightened the excitement surrounding their releases.

As the legal battle intensifies, cinephiles and industry experts eagerly await the court’s decision, which will determine whether both “Jailer” films can coexist with the same title or if one production will be required to make a change.

With only a few weeks remaining until August 10, all eyes are on the box office showdown of the “Jailers.” Moviegoers are eager to witness the spectacle as two distinct cinematic experiences vie for the audience’s attention and affection.

