Rajinikanth Lauds Udhayanidhi Stalin-Vadivelu’s ‘Maamannan’ Film

The recently released socio-political drama, “Maamannan,” has garnered immense praise from both critics and audiences alike. Directed by the talented Mari Selvaraj, the film has captivated viewers with its relevant themes, impeccable craftsmanship, and outstanding performances.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and veteran comedian Vadivelu shine in the lead roles of “Maamannan,” while acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil delivers a remarkable portrayal as the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh adds to the film’s appeal with her impressive performance as the female lead. The movie’s star-studded cast, along with its compelling narrative, has not only captivated fans but has also garnered attention from influential figures in the film industry, including superstar Rajinikanth.

Having established himself as an ardent supporter of quality cinema, Rajinikanth recently attended a private screening of “Maamannan.” As expected, the legendary actor was thoroughly impressed by the film’s execution and performances, prompting him to meet with director Mari Selvaraj personally and extend his congratulations. Rajinikanth, an admirer of Selvaraj’s work, showered praise upon the film and its talented cast and crew during the meeting at the filmmaker’s residence.

Expressing his admiration for “Maamannan” on Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, “A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality. My heartfelt congratulations to him. My congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, and Fahadh Faasil for their excellent performances.”

Check out Rajinikanth’s Twitter post:

Overwhelmed by Rajinikanth’s gesture, Mari Selvaraj took to social media to share his gratitude and joy. He posted heartfelt pictures alongside the superstar, along with a message expressing his deep appreciation. Translated from Tamil, his tweet read, “I express my gratitude and happiness from the bottom of my heart to our superstar @rajinikanth sir, who welcomed my third film, ‘Maamannan,’ with great love and appreciation, just as he appreciated my first two films, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan.'”

Check out Mari Selvaraj’s Twitter post, below:

About Maamannan

“Maamannan” revolves around the character of Vadivelu, an MLA representing an oppressed community in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. Udhayanidhi Stalin portrays the role of Maamannan’s estranged son, Athiveeran, also known as Veera, while Keerthy Suresh captivates audiences as his love interest, Leela. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, delivers a powerful performance as Rathnavelu, a feudal landlord from a dominant community.

Renowned composer AR Rahman has lent his musical prowess to the film, composing its songs and original score. “Maamannan” boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam, Raveena Ravi, Ramakrishnan, and more. The movie is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

With Rajinikanth’s endorsement and the overwhelming response from audiences, “Maamannan” continues to make waves in the industry, solidifying Mari Selvaraj’s position as a visionary filmmaker.

