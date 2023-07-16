Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film ‘Jailer’ Faces Legal Challenges

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is facing a title clash.

The Malayalam film Jailer is a period thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The makers of the Malayalam film Jailer believe that the title clash will confuse the audience.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, “Jailer,” has encountered difficulties due to its title. The title itself has sparked intrigue among audiences, suggesting that the movie may offer more than just a typical blockbuster with a superstar.

While it is known that Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer in the film, the storyline has been kept under wraps, heightening anticipation surrounding his character. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about Rajinikanth’s portrayal as a jailer in this highly anticipated release.

The creators of a Malayalam film have recently stepped forward and requested the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed movie to alter its title, specifically in Kerala.

The makers of the Malayalam film ‘Jailer’ have expressed concerns over the usage of the same title for Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film. Despite the stories of both movies being unrelated, the Malayalam film’s team believes that the identical title could confuse the general audience. Sakkir Madathil, the representative of ‘Jailer,’ held a press conference emphasizing the seriousness of the issue. They have reportedly reached out to Sun Pictures, the production company behind Rajinikanth’s film, but according to Sakkir, the Tamil film’s makers are unwilling to relinquish the title, even in Kerala.

The team behind the Malayalam film expressed their perspective, stating that due to their film being smaller in scale, they should be allowed to retain the title. They believe that since the Tamil film ‘Jailer’ features one of the leading stars in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, a title change would not significantly impact the film’s box office performance. They consider themselves to be at a disadvantage and argue in favor of keeping the title intact.

the production company behind the Tamil film Jailer, has stated that they will not change the title of the film, even though there is another Malayalam film with the same name. Sun Pictures said that they cannot change the title because the Tamil film is made with a much bigger star and because they are a corporate company. They said that the audience will eventually know how this situation will be resolved.

