Ram Charan Daughter’s Naming: Chenchu Tribe Presence

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s daughter, Klin Kaara, has been the center of attention since her birth over a month ago. The celebrations have been non-stop, with family, friends, and fans joining in to mark the joyous occasion.

During her naming ceremony, the couple shared a video giving fans a glimpse into the intimate event. What caught everyone’s attention was the special performance by the Chenchu tribe. Upasana expressed her desire for her daughter to receive blessings from the Chenchu Tribal Goddess, Bhauramma Devi.

The Chenchu tribe primarily resides in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, with their unique Chenchu language. Upasana, along with Apollo Hospitals, had previously been involved in initiatives to uplift the Chenchu Tribe living in Amrabad village, Telangana, advocating for their empowerment.

Utilizing her platform effectively, Upasana has consistently raised awareness about important issues, demonstrating how celebrities can contribute to the greater good.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s daughter, Klin Kaara’s naming ceremony was a remarkable occasion that showcased the blend of traditions and the couple’s commitment to making a positive impact.

