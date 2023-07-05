Ram Charan’s African Outdoor Gym Desi Workout

Ram Charan, a renowned South Indian actor known for his incredible fitness.

Even amidst a busy shoot schedule or a relaxing vacation, he never compromises on his workout routine.

He follows a rigorous workout routine, dedicating five days a week to exercise.

Ram Charan: A Fitness Inspiration in Africa

During their wildlife exploration vacation, Ram Charan made sure to include exercise in his daily routine. He shared a video in which he can be seen working out in an open-air unconventional gym. The gym equipment, made of cement blocks, offered a unique challenge as he performed chest flies, bicep curls, and leg presses. Additionally, the actor also engaged in a friendly game of football with the locals. The caption accompanying the video emphasized his dedication, stating, "All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation."

During their wildlife exploration vacation, Ram Charan made sure to include exercise in his daily routine. He shared a video in which he can be seen working out in an open-air unconventional gym. The gym equipment, made of cement blocks, offered a unique challenge as he performed chest flies, bicep curls, and leg presses. Additionally, the actor also engaged in a friendly game of football with the locals. The caption accompanying the video emphasized his dedication, stating, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation.”

His disciplined approach has resulted in a toned physique, complete with well-defined six-pack abs, as evident in his recent film RRR. Complementing his exercise routine, he also maintains a strict diet to support his fitness goals.

While currently enjoying a break from work, Ram Charan recently became a father, welcoming a baby girl named Klin Kaara Konidela with Upasana. Embracing fatherhood has brought him immense joy, and he has shared that his daughter bears a striking resemblance to him. Soon, he will resume shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead and S Thaman as the music composer. As of now, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Upcoming films

Ram Charan has also announced his collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana for an upcoming project. While specific details about the film are yet to be disclosed, fans eagerly anticipate another remarkable cinematic experience from the talented actor.

Ram Charan’s commitment to fitness, even during vacations, showcases his unwavering dedication and serves as an inspiration for many. His journey exemplifies the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regardless of the circumstances.

