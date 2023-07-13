Ramsha Khan claims that she is an Addicted’ person

Ramsha Khan recently revealed her passion for gaming.

She enthusiastically shared her addiction to video games.

She amusingly shared that her family at home is tired of her addiction to video games.

Advertisement

Ramsha Khan, a popular actress in the entertainment industry, recently revealed her passion for gaming during a guest appearance on Momin Saqib’s talk show, Had Kar Di. She enthusiastically shared her addiction to video games, particularly her love for the iconic role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV.

Joined by Sheheryar Munawar on the show, Ramsha delved into her gaming habits and humorously described her “unhealthy” obsession with Final Fantasy XIV. Host Momin Saqib playfully questioned her about her gaming habits and asked if she would consider being a game developer if she weren’t an actress. Ramsha chuckled and replied that she would probably lean more toward being a game tester.

Ramsha expressed her genuine love for gaming, mentioning that she spends her time either working on set or enjoying video games at home. She amusingly shared that her family at home is tired of her addiction to video games.

Furthermore, Ramsha excitedly revealed that her favorite game is Final Fantasy XIV, a massively popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). She disclosed that she has been engrossed in the game for over five years, indicating the extent of her dedication and enthusiasm for gaming.

Also Read Is Ramsha Khan’s Leaked Breakup Chat With Bilal Abbas True? There have been rumours and suspicions regarding their split, as well as...