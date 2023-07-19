Ranbir Kapoor Football Phobia with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is a known football enthusiast, often seen bonding with industry friends.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is a known football enthusiast, often seen bonding with industry friends on the field and even owning a football club. However, there’s one opponent he’d rather not face on the pitch – his wife, Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interaction, Ranbir revealed his lifelong passion for football, which he developed since childhood. When asked about a potential opponent he wouldn’t dare face in a football match, Ranbir playfully named his wife, Alia Bhatt. He explained that Alia’s competitive nature is the reason behind his decision. He humorously stated, “I think I’ll choose my wife Alia because she’s very competitive, and if I beat her, I know that I’ll be hearing about it for a long time, and she’ll really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her.” He also admitted that if Alia were to win, her celebration would be just as intense, leaving him “screwed both ways.”

Ranbir and Alia’s Love Story:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story blossomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. After being in a relationship for five years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence in April 2022. Last November, they welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor.

Work Front:

While Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he is gearing up for his next release, Animal, an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, the actor is reportedly set to lead Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside his wife Alia and superstar Yash.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, produced by Karan Johar, hits theaters on July 28, 2023. The talented actress is also making her much-awaited Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone and is rumored to headline a film in Yash Raj’s spy universe.

Despite Ranbir’s football phobia with Alia, their love and successful careers continue to make them one of Bollywood’s power couples, capturing the hearts of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

