Ranbir Kapoor Turns Heads as the Showstopper at Fashion Show

Ranbir Kapoor was the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal’s ‘Dhoop Chao’ collection.

He wore a striking look featuring a full-sleeved black bandhgala jacket.

He also paired it with black lungi-style pants.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob known for his exceptional acting skills, exudes a cool and casual vibe in his off-screen fashion choices. Recently, he took the spotlight as the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal at the Indian Couture Week in Delhi. The event, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India, commenced on July 25 and began with a stunning showcase of Kunal Rawal’s ‘Dhoop Chao’ collection.

Ranbir Kapoor’s presence on the ramp added an extra touch of elegance to the show. The 40-year-old actor impressed the audience with his confident and stylish walk, but what caught everyone’s attention were the unique lungi-style pants he donned during the showcase. Let’s take a closer look at this fashionable event.

Despite not being present on any social media platform, the Brahmastra actor continues to make appearances in photos and videos that emerge from time to time. Presently, he is receiving much admiration for his appearance at the India Couture Week.

Several fan pages are showering compliments on the actor for his elegance on the ramp. Ranbir Kapoor donned a striking look designed by Kunal Rawal, featuring a full-sleeved black bandhgala jacket with intricate silver button and sequin detailing. Complementing the top, the actor paired it with black lungi-style pants.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial) Advertisement

According to the reports, When questioned about his fashion inspirations, the actor stated, “If I have to choose from India, I would say Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, my father loved fashion as I remember he used to shop wherever he was travelling abroad. He is definitely an icon to me. And I will say my wife Alia. She dresses cool.”

After appearing in the romantic comedy film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” directed by Luv Ranjan and co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the actor’s next project is “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandana in prominent roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1, 2023.

Also Read Dharmendra Opens Up About the Intimate Scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.