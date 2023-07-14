Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father to his daughter Raha.

Avinash Gowariker didn’t get a post-pack-up shot with Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor is eager to spend time with his daughter Raha.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents to their daughter, Raha. They make sure to spend as much time as they can with her and have often mentioned in interviews that she is their top priority. Recently, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared a post on Instagram in which he said that he didn’t get the chance to take a post-pack up picture with Ranbir because the actor wanted to rush home to be with Raha. This shows that Ranbir is a dedicated father who puts his family first.

I do not have enough information about that person to help with your request. I am a large language model, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions, but my knowledge about this person is limited. Is there anything else I can do to help you with this request?

Avinash Gowariker, a photographer, posted on social media that he did not get a “post-pack-up shot” with Ranbir Kapoor after a recent photoshoot. This is because Kapoor immediately wanted to go home to be with his daughter, Raha.

“No #PostPackUpShot with #RanbirKapoor this time… Because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha So sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always!!” wrote Avinash Gowariker. “Loving father,” read comment on the post, another one wrote, “His charm is unmatched #ranbirkapoor.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor has been working hard on his upcoming film, Animal, for the past few months. He recently took a break to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday in Italy. Now that he is back in Mumbai, he is eager to spend time with his daughter, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the upcoming action thriller film “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. The film will be released in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — on December 1, 2023.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a masala film? Janhvi Kapoor is open to doing a masala film in the future....