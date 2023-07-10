Ranbir Kapoor’s Unseen Dance Video at Animal Wrap-Up Bash Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film “Animal” generates high anticipation with its star-studded cast and captivating storyline.

The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, recently wrapped up shooting and is set for a December release.

Ranbir’s energetic dance moves in the video capture attention and generate buzz on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor, a highly versatile and acclaimed actor, has become one of the most in-demand stars in the film industry due to his remarkable performances. His upcoming project, “Animal,” has garnered significant excitement and anticipation, positioning it as one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated releases.

Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this action-packed drama aims to push the boundaries of storytelling. With a stellar ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, among others, “Animal” has recently concluded its shooting and is slated for a December release.

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing at the wrap-up party of the film “Animal” has resurfaced, generating excitement among fans and social media users. The video captures Ranbir’s enthusiastic energy as he moves to the hit song ‘Ban Than Chali Bolo’ from the movie “Kurukshetra.”

Sporting a casual attire of a white t-shirt, black cap, and denim, Ranbir can be seen mingling with the cast and crew of “Animal” during the Punjab leg of the shoot. The video adds to the anticipation surrounding the film and has garnered significant attention online.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the highly-anticipated film “Animal” features renowned actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Initially slated for an August release, the film’s producers recently confirmed a delay due to extended post-production requirements. Sources suggest that “Animal” is now expected to hit theaters in December.

The project is a collaborative effort between T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. A pre-teaser, unveiled a few weeks ago, offered fans a glimpse of the action-packed movie, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar.

