Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Twin in Black for Kolkata Event

Actors Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt are on a whirlwind promotional tour for their upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” After visiting Baroda, Delhi, and Kanpur, the duo has now landed in Kolkata to launch their latest song from the movie titled “Dhindhora Baje Re.” The stars were seen at the Mumbai airport, both dressed in stylish black outfits.

Ranveer sported a black tee, matching pants, a long jacket, and red slippers, completing the look with black sunglasses, a beanie, a face mask, and a silver chain. Alia looked stunning in her no-makeup look, wearing a black shirt over a tank top and baggy jeans. She accessorized with sunglasses and carried a silver sipper.

As Tutu and Lulu, their affectionate nicknames for each other, Ranveer and Alia warmly greeted each other with a hug and a smile. They happily engaged in conversation as they made their way inside the airport, waving and posing for the paparazzi with infectious smiles.

The much-awaited “Dhindhora Baje Re” song has already garnered attention with its teaser and trailer releases, receiving a positive response from the public. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song features vocals by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The song’s vibrant dance sequence showcases the grandeur of Durga Pooja, set on impressive sets.

Directed by Karan Johar, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is all set to hit theaters on July 28, promising an exciting romantic tale that has already generated considerable anticipation among fans.

