Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in Delhi for Film Promotions

The highly anticipated romantic drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is all set for its grand theatrical release. This film marks the much-awaited comeback of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar to the director’s chair after a hiatus of over 7 years. As the movie gears up for its release, the promotional activities have kicked off, and the team plans to visit major Indian cities.

Recently, on July 17, Monday night, the film’s lead actors, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, were spotted arriving together at a Delhi airport for the promotional event. Sporting a stylish black ensemble, Ranveer looked dashing in an oversized black t-shirt paired with casual black trousers. His signature hairdo, black face mask, headphones, and the ‘sandals with socks’ trend completed his look.

Alia Bhatt exuded effortless chicness in a black casual shirt and matching trousers. She complemented her attire with black sliders, a white face mask, a sleek bun, minimal accessories, and a natural no-makeup look.

Check out Ranveer and Alia’s airport pictures below

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

In this upcoming film, Ranveer Singh portrays the titular character Rocky Randhawa, a lovable yet dim-witted Punjabi youngster. The movie marks the first collaboration between Ranveer and director Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt takes on the role of the other titular character, Rani Chatterjee.

Legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play pivotal roles in the movie, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and other talented actors in supporting roles. The film’s music, including songs and original scores, has been composed by the talented Pritam.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” is all set to hit theaters worldwide on July 28, Friday, promising an exciting and heartfelt cinematic experience for audiences everywhere.

