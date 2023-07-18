Ranveer Singh Calls Working with Dharmendra a ‘Huge Deal’ in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh is excited to work with the legendary Dharmendra in the movie.

Ranveer Singh had a surreal experience sharing screen space with Dharmendra.

Ranveer Singh made unforgettable memories during the film’s shoot.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s film “Cirkus,” is now preparing for the release of his upcoming movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” This film marks his first collaboration with director Karan Johar and a reunion with his “Gully Boy” co-star Alia Bhatt. During a recent promotional event, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement and shared his experience of working with the legendary actor Dharmendra in the movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

During a promotional event in Delhi on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh, accompanied by Alia Bhatt, discussed his upcoming film “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The actor expressed his excitement about working with the legendary Dharmendra in the movie and shared a heartwarming anecdote from their first day of shooting together.

He said, “I definitely had a moment on the first day I shot with Dharam ji. I was taking my moment before the scene started, it was a face-to-face shot with him, I was just processing the scene, and they said roll, camera and I looked up to begin the performance and that’s where it hit me, and I was like Ohh my God!!”

Ranveer also added, “It was Dharmendra and I had to very quickly collect myself and perform because action has been called, but I definitely had a moment; it was very very surreal to be sharing screen space with such a legend of our cinema. A huge deal for me, I’ve grown up watching him, so it was like straight out of your fantasy.”

Ranveer Singh mentioned that he made unforgettable memories during the film’s shoot, which he would treasure for a lifetime. “What should we say about Dharam ji, he is like a walking talking ball of love, he is all heart, he is so emotional. Now I am remembering that we have really created some memories while making this film which I will always cherish. What a great honor, what a great privilege and what a wonderful thing to have collaborated with such a fine artist.”

During the event, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt unveiled the third song “Ve Kamleya” from the soundtrack of the film “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” This romantic track features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Karan Johar’s directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is slated for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

