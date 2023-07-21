Ranveer Singh Heartwarming Ramp Act

The highlight of the event was the presence of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai on July 20, featuring a star-studded lineup and enchanting ramp walks. The highlight of the event was the presence of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who stole the show as the charismatic showstoppers for the evening.

The much-anticipated moment of the show came when Ranveer Singh made a royal entry, donning a dapper white sherwani paired with a glittery floral printed jacket. During his captivating ramp walk, he delighted everyone with a heartwarming gesture. In a moment of affection, Ranveer adorably planted a kiss on his wife, Deepika Padukone’s cheek, which has been melting fans’ hearts across social media platforms.

Not only did Ranveer shower love on his wife, but he also sought the blessings of his mother, who sat beside Deepika, by touching her feet—an endearing display of respect and tradition. The audience, including filmmaker Karan Johar, couldn’t help but revel in the love-filled atmosphere at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show.

The adorable video of Ranveer’s affectionate gesture towards Deepika spread like wildfire on social media, garnering overwhelming responses from fans. Netizens expressed their adoration for the couple, with many praising Ranveer for his flamboyant yet caring nature towards Deepika.

At the fashion event, Deepika Padukone looked mesmerizing in an off-white net saree paired with an intricately embroidered halter-neck blouse. The actress complemented her ensemble with stunning diamond-emerald jewelry and classic red lipstick, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a silvery bejeweled lehenga, earning praises for her impeccable style and poise on the runway.

Apart from their showstopping appearances, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Alia and Ranveer and is set to hit theaters on July 28. The film reunites the duo after the massive success of Gully Boy, promising another riveting cinematic experience.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, making it one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

In the end, the magical evening at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show left fans captivated by the love and charm of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a couple that continues to inspire adoration and admiration across the nation.

