Ranveer Singh Reacts to Deepika Padukone’s Barbie Look Amid Divorce Rumours

Deepika Padukone embraced her inner Barbie and shared a series of photos wearing a pink outfit as part of her collaboration with Adidas. Her vibrant appearance instantly brought to mind the iconic doll for many fans. In response, Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, reacted to the photo by leaving a special emoji, expressing his admiration and support for her.

Deepika was seen wearing a pink top paired with matching shorts in the photos. To enhance her athleisure style, she accessorized with a black cap, white sneakers, and socks. Her wavy hair was left untied, adding a touch of casual elegance. With her glamorous appearance and smokey eye makeup, she exuded even more charm and allure.

Deepika Padukone, while sharing the photo, expressed in the caption,“In the moment with Z.N.E.” Reacting to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a red hot emoji face. One fan wrote, “She’s a barbie!” “Barbiecore,” added another one. One fan called her ‘Indian Barbie’ as well.

After a courtship of six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018. Their on-screen collaborations include notable films like “Finding Fanny,” “Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “83.” However, recent rumors of their alleged divorce circulated online. The speculation gained momentum when Deepika did not share a birthday tribute for Ranveer on his birthday this month, further fueling the speculation.

Subsequently, Ranveer Singh posted a monochromatic picture that included Deepika Padukone. The image depicted the couple aboard a ship, leaning outwards. Deepika was captured with closed eyes, smiling and facing away from the camera, while Ranveer appeared to be laughing and looking directly at the lens, seated beside her. Alongside the photo, Ranveer penned a caption, “Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite symbol emojis).”

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone shared her concept of a perfect date night with husband Ranveer Singh. According to her, an ideal date night would involve spending quality time indoors rather than going out. Deepika explained that due to their involvement in the entertainment industry, their idea of a good time revolves around watching a movie and ordering food.

She told, “My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in.”

Deepika Padukone is set to appear in the upcoming films “Project K” and “Fighter,” while also making a cameo appearance in “Jawan.” On the other hand, Ranveer Singh eagerly awaits the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

