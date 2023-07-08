Ranveer Singh Receives Special Mention from Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most beloved star couples.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most beloved star couples, have captured the hearts of fans with their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance. The couple’s journey began on the sets of the blockbuster film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela” where they fell in love. In 2018, after a six-year courtship, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot, solidifying their bond.

Despite being in the spotlight, their relationship hasn’t been immune to rumors of trouble. However, time and again, the couple has refuted these speculations, emphasizing their strong and enduring love. Through occasional displays of affection on social media, they have kept their fans swooning.

Deepika Padukone Turns Cheerleader for Ranveer Singh

Recently, Deepika Padukone showed her unwavering support for her husband, Ranveer Singh, much to the delight of their adoring fans. The actress shared a Vogue Instagram post that praised Ranveer for his significant contributions to men’s fashion in India. Overjoyed by the recognition, Deepika shared the post on her Instagram story, captioning it with a sticker that read, “Hell Yea.”

When Deepika Skipped Ranveer’s Birthday Post

However, Deepika’s recent shoutout post for Ranveer came as a surprise to fans who were disappointed when she skipped sharing a dedicated birthday post for him. On July 6th, Ranveer celebrated his 38th birthday, and fans eagerly awaited a special social media tribute from Deepika. Unfortunately, she chose not to post anything, leaving fans disheartened. This decision prompted criticism from Ranveer’s admirers, who expressed their disappointment towards Deepika.

Upcoming Projects for Ranveer and Deepika

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar, which is set to hit theaters on July 28th. Additionally, he has an exciting collaboration in the works with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming film “Baiju Bawra.” Furthermore, Ranveer is set to take on the iconic role in “Don 3,” a project helmed by Farhan Akhtar, stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is making waves with her ambitious project “Project K,” a highly anticipated film starring Prabhas, which she will unveil at San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting her first-ever on-screen collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan in “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand.

As Deepika and Ranveer continue to impress both on and off the screen, their love story and professional accomplishments serve as inspiration to their countless fans. With their unwavering support for each other, the power couple continues to shine in the dazzling world of Bollywood.

